This is a recording of a debate organised by The Fred. The proposal, led by Green Party councillor John Barry is that Belfast can never be a cycling city.
He was opposed by Thomas MacConaghie.
I chaired and there was a great animated audience.
June 17, 2014 by Malachi
This is a recording of a debate organised by The Fred. The proposal, led by Green Party councillor John Barry is that Belfast can never be a cycling city.
He was opposed by Thomas MacConaghie.
I chaired and there was a great animated audience.
Malachy, I know of you since 1971/1972 when you wrote an article on the waste disposal system (bins) in Craigavon at the instigation of Chris O Kane, a neighbour of your sister. My question is “Were you in Schipol in April/May 1998?
johnjtoal