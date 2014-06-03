Daffodils in the Park
June 3, 2014 by Malachi
WelcomeThis is the blog of my journalism and recordings, with some extracts from my books too. I tend to sound off on Northern Ireland Politics and Culture. Some of the work here will be recent journalism, articles that have appeared in the Belfast Telegraph or elsewhere, but there is a lot of material going back a couple of years now, so please hang around and browse. Malachi
Audio HighlightsHow's Your Health? Shankill voxpop health by VoiceofMal My Father's Dogs: Reading from new book:
The Streethttp://www.thestreet.ie
Amiable Tweets
Arts
Blogroll
- All My Audio
- Big Ulster Man
- Blackwatertown
- Books NI
- Dave’s Blawg
- Follow Me
- Garibaldy
- Holy Lands War Zone
- Ian Sansom
- Mairtin O Muilleoir
- Malachi O’Doherty on Guardian’s Site
- Malachi O’Doherty
- My Audio Visual Work
- Roe Valley Socialist
- Splintered Sunrise
- The Gardener
- The Ottawa Writers Festival
- The SHOP
- The Street
- William Crawley
- Wind Sand and Stars
- WordPress.com
- WordPress.org
- Your Friend in the North
Events
Northern Ireland
Politics
Religion and culture
-
-
Recent Posts
Tagsaccident arab army Bartlett Belfast Benghazi Bet bicycle bike bloodshed Christmas climate Collins commandos culture cycling death dog Donegal Don Juan DUP Economy Eoghan Euro father financial speculation gadaffi Greece Haass Harris IRA Ireland Israel Jude Letter Libya massacre memoir museum nature Northern Ireland O'Doherty OTRs peace Police Politics protest PSNI Religion religon Santa sectarianism Sinead Morrissey slaughter Terror terrorism weapons weather wind
Leave a Reply