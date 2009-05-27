No one took responsibility for the rape and brutalisation of children by religious orders when it was happening but there are more ways to respond now than simply by being appalled and swearing it will never happen again.
For a start, the orders which were responsible should be disbanded. This will only have token value, since there are few people left in them here and they have no responsibility for children any more. But if they stood down themselves it would be a singular admission of disgrace, and that is what is required of them.
Further, the state should impound their property and reverse legal sweetheart deals to limit the amount of compensation they would have to pay.
Those who continue to celebrate the contribution of these orders should examine their consciences carefully.
Currently there are Christian Brother trusts running schools on both sides of the border, preserving, as they see it, the ethos of the Christian Brothers.
Well the legacy of the Brothers may include some doctors and solicitors who think they got a fine education, but the suffering inflicted by the Brothers was not a fair price for that.
Those trusts should divest themselves of the name and reputation of the Brothers.
Further, I would like to see the history of the depredations, the cynicism and the corruption of the orders and much of the secular church taught to children in schools. It is as important that the history of this hideous period be taught to children here as it is that the history of the Holocaust be taught in Germany.
The atrocities were different in scale and degree, but the story is the same, of how ordinary people can become bestial.
And if the story is told, it has to be related to the global story. In many other countries, the sexual exploitation of disadvantaged children by Irish missionaries was disastrous.
In Canada, they were involved in running schools for Native American children. Those children were trained for servility before their white masters. Thousands were raped and many of those who fled the schools died.
In Australia they were responsible for the importation of Irish orphans and their severance from all hope of knowing who they were.
And if the evidence of experience now is that these celibate orders fostered sadism and sexual perversion, then we must look closely at how they are now conducting themselves in countries where they still function and claim respect.
There are no Christian Brothers teaching in Ireland but there are many in India and in several African countries.
If Ireland is to accept responsibility for the suffering that past generations allowed to be inflicted on children, then it must speak to those other countries and alert them to the danger that their own children may be abused in this way.This could be an Irish diplomatic responsibility.
Never again should these orders be respected or their word be taken untested about what they are doing.
And then we must try to understand how these things happen. Presumably many of those who joined the orders did so with an honest intention of living a disciplined and celibate life. Many of them left home at 14 to join junior seminaries, before their own sexuality was awakened and then had to learn to live with an impossible pledge to celibacy taken before they were fully formed.
These boys and girls also swore obedience to their orders and were, therefore, easily manipulated.
And then they were clustered together in single sex institutions, treated like gormless functionaries by their own superiors and put in charge of vulnerable children, who served the role of the cat that the office boy kicks.
But we have seen it in prisons and concentration camps and in English public schools, that a combination of sexual repression and power produces sadism.
Our own beloved CS Lewis, in a book regarded as a spiritual classic, Surprised By Joy, describes, indulgently, the routine sexual exploitation of little boys in an English public school.
These things were worse in Ireland than elsewhere, and where they were at their worst elsewhere it was often Irish clergy and religious who were doing it. That is the unforgettable legacy of a proud Irish missionary endeavour.
Well, let’s at least be sure, as far as we can, that future generations remember and understand, and that anywhere on this earth that an Irish missionary is in charge of children there is someone keeping a close watch on him.
The Christian Brothers should be banned and their property impounded.
May 27, 2009 by Malachi
Well said Malachi. Of no use to man nor beast
I went To St Mary’s Grammar School in Belfast between 1962 and 1969. My experience of the Christian Brothers was not a pleasant one. With the exception of one of them, they were, for the most part, brutal, emotionally stunted, arrogant b******s. For years I heard Catholic doctors and solicitors say the ‘Brothers’ were firm but fair or they built character. I hate what they did and much of the Catholic middle class should hold its head in shame for living in denial of what they (and Irish Catholicism)truly were. Where was Jesus?
Thanks Joe.
went to the CBS for 7 years never beaten or anything else some of the finest people i ever meet bar 0ne……
I went to one of their schools in England. Dreadful, truly dreadful. I was never sexually abused and not beaten very much but it was the constant fear. They ran a regime of terror and I have suffered mentally ever since. At least I know there is no God as a result. No merciful , loving heavenly father would ever allow himself to be represented on earth by such sick, perverted, sadistic bastards.
Has anyone ever got compensation from them for the mental torture that they inflicted? Inded has anyone in England got compensation from them or is it only in Ireland that they have been brought to book?
I’ve only just discovered this site. Yes, very little has been said about Christian Brothers’ abuse of children in British schools. But see the sites
http://millstonesblog.blogspot.com/
http://www.facebook.com/home.php?#!/group.php?gid=115726931786338&ref=ts
which I set up at Easter 2010 as I got so exasperated by the Vatican’s twists and turns. Both Archbishop Nicholas and Bishop Declan Lang responded to my account of abusive Christian Brothers at Prior Park Prep School in the 1950s; both said they were sorry, and that their Safeguarding Officers would be in touch. There’s been silence for a few weeks now. Maybe they’ve been inundated with similar complaints from disgusted (ex-) Catholics.
Hi
Which school did you go to in England? I am trying to compile a list of allegations against the Brothers regarding the English schools they taught in. It would be great if you could email me mr.downes@gmail.com
Hoping to contact Barry Cash. Please email me mr.downes@gmail.com
I concur Barry. I went to St.Brendan’s, Bristol. Although not a dullard, my learning capacity was greatly inhibited by the fear and experience of beatings. The final nail was being sexually molested by the headmaster. The whole wretched experience has scarred me for life… Is there a God? I don’t think so. I’d be interested to know if any of the brothers has been brought to task over these shameful acts perpetrated by ‘men of God’ ?
I’m sorry to hear you suffered at St. Brendans too. I don’t recall your name so it must have been at a different time. I was there from September 1961 to Feb 1967. I never saw any sexual abuse but I’ve often wondered if it went on. Have you ever thought of publicly naming the individual responsible? Often when this happens other cases come to light. It may not help you but it might help to prevent more cases in the future.
They’ve built a new sixth form college on the site. I’ve often wondered what happened to all the money we raised to pay for the old school. Presumably the Christian Brothers got it when the site was sold or maybe they still get rent for it.
If you want to feel free to contact me. I’m on 0117 9425986 or barrycash@uwclub.net
The Christian Brothers in India are accused of the same thing. Because they run premier schools which turn out students who later occupy high positions they are being protected by a corrupt system.
The Principal of St. Viccent’s School, Asansol, West Bengal, India was caught redhanded sodomising a boy. His only punishment was to “transfer” him to St. Mary’s Orphanage School, Calcutta as Principal, where he committed the same type of offence. The Christian Brothers became fearful of keeping him in their Schools, but got him another job in Mt. Hermon’ School, Darjeeling, WB, India. He repeated his offence.
The Catholic Church in WB, India, being embarassed by him, took a secret decision not to employ him in any Catholic School. But being “capable” (having met the Pope too !!) he has been Principal of many other Protestant Schools in West Bengal. Lately, retired from a top Protestant Calcutta School, “Calcutta Boys School”.
In 2000, the Chrisian Brothers in Ireland were asked about this person. They claimed to have no connections with the India Crhistian Brothers.
Hundreds of ex-Pupils of these so-called top schools in India, joke openly about the Brothers sadism.
Surely, there is a case here to be investigated. Particularly in the case of the much transferred Principal. The actions taken by the Indian Brothers are exactly the same in the cover up in Ireland.
Or does the Irish Govt. wash it’s hand off the criminal acts by its citizens on children in other countries ? Does the Irish Govt. think that their lives are cheaper ?
It will be interesting to know the answer to this.
I went to a Christian Brother’s schools and am all praise for them.What strikes me most as a Christian myself is that evil attacks good.Some great Christ-like figures to mention only a few were Br Bernard White and Bro.Morrow.I strongly commend Ankit here was speaking the truth.
God bless you Ankit.
Point of clarification: Which Christian Brothers are these? I would think that these are the Irish Chrisitian Brothers, correct?
Correct.
Going by your accounts whatever happened was bad…
But I strongly object to the comment on Irish brothers in India being the same. I was taught by these men and I can give a hand and a leg to vouch for the greatness of these Brothers.
The contributions that these Brothers have made are phenomenal and are the single most important reason why an Indian student feels gratitude towards Ireland.
I went to a Christian Brothers school myself and though I was beaten often I was never buggered. But so much abuse has been disclosed now that it is only sensible to be on guard against the men of this order wherever they are. Some will be fine decent people, others will be brutes; and the past record of the order is that the good ones did not restrain the bad ones.
Let me just talk about the Irish Christian Brothers in India. To say that ‘some’ will be good is a very biased perspective. In India, past pupils hold these men in high regard and many an Indian success story has its roots in the tutelage imparted by these great men. That doesn’t take away from the fact that their order went down the wrong lane somewhere. But, inasmuch as their activities in India are concerned, it shall suffice to say that without them, India would have been the poorer.
I respect your right to your opinion. It is exactly the sort of thing that many here would say about the brothers twenty years ago, even more recently.Now they are almost universally regarded as having been a blight on the lives of many innoicent children who were thrashed and raped by many brothers,; and though there were good brothers, they somehow couldn’t find the moral authprity to stop abuse. So they weren’t much use to us.
I caution you to be on your guard against these men. A day may come in India when the sentimental thinking falls away and the plain view of their behaviour appalls you. Of course, the Brothers in india may be different. When I met them in Delhi in the 1970s they were just the same people who had taught in Ireland and come through the same system. Today, no sensible person in Ireland would risk having such people educate his children.
Yeah, they are the same people who taught in Ireland,; the important difference being that they arrived in India in the 40s and 50s. Perhaps that may have contributed to their different nature. As everywhere, there are just a handful of Irish Brothers left in India, which is a pity since in India, never has their order been suspected of misconduct. One, in fact, feels sorry for the Brothers in India when news about the misdemeanours of their contemporaries elsewhere reaches here. For this country they have done a lot…
@Ankit –
Oh by the way – a small correction, they did not arrive in India in 40s and 50s.
St. Joseph college in Nainital was established in 1888 (1988 was the Centenary Year)……
I am an Alumni of the same institute….
I have read these comments with great interest. It is always good to get different opinions and to hear about different experiences. I would like to add my own knowledge to this forum.
My father was educated at St Joseph’s College, Naintal in India back in the 1920’s. He did not speak of his experiences until later in life when he told me about the sadistic brothers who taught him. Later in his life he was taken prisoner by the Japanese. When I asked him about his brutal treatment at their hands he said” I thought, I have been here before when I was at St Joseph’s in Naintal”.
I went to the Famous (infamous) Creagh Lane CBS School in Limerick Ireland in the 50s.
It was a frightening experience. and I was abused on a daily basis., for 5 years. two of my tormentors were transferred to St Josephs College Nainital India during that period,. Another left the Brothers and became a Head Teacher at a Catholic Primary School., He is now in his 80s and I recently rang him, and asked him to explain his behaviour back then., when he was a brother. He said” it was never like that,” however I advised him that he could tell that to the Judge should I take him to court. I made an arrangement to meet him in a Local hotel to discuss his conduct., However as expected he never turned up., Shit heads the lot of them, they have disgraced Ireland to the World.
Dear Sirs,
Your comments have come as a shock. I was also educated at St. Joseph’s, Nainital. I passed out in 2005.
The best teachers I have had in my life are the Irish Brothers. They were truly selfless and knowledgeable.
Yes, they were exacting disciplinarians and an occasional breach of discipline could earn a pupil the dreaded caning. But, it was all for our good and it was never brutal.
Regards.
Well, a lot of people believe that caning was good for them but it is actually illegal in Ireland, the home country of those Christian Brothers and were they to behave here as you say they do there, they would be jailed for it. Unfortunately, the order has been indicted of much worse, excessive brutality and the rape of children. I suugest you google Ryan Report for information on this; you will learn why the Christian Brothers are no longer trusted let alone revered at home.
I have terrible memories of St. Columba’s new delhi. I was beaten and caned by a succession of teachers starting from 4th grade. Rocha, D’Silva, Pacheko, Behl, Pascricha were the main perpetrators. I guess at that time (early 80’s) getting beat up was normal for a kid so I can live with that.
There were a few brothers who appeared to have been defrocked as they never wore the toga. Years later I understood that these people had committed sexual abuse.
Hey All,
I studied in St. Joseph’s College Nainital and i must say that the institute is where it is because of the Christian Brothers.
I feel that since in India most of the Christian brothers’ schools are run with a handy mix of local teachers and Christian brothers there has been mostly no sexual offences against the students.
As far as Terrorizing and caning go…. I am pretty sure that these days its not that rampant. Up until 10 years ago there was no legislature from the government in this area. Now in India too excessive physical punishment is illegal.
One more point, i do remember how mischievous we (my contemporaries and I) were. I think that it was necessary to keep some kind of a corporal punishment as a deterrent.
As they USED to say “Spare the rod, Spoil the child”… well those days are gone and so is the terror of the cane. What is left is all the good memories and good education imparted by the brothers. It did instill a sense of discipline and orderly lifestyle.
I hope that they keep up the good work, and sincerely hope that the institution of Christian Brothers introduce some sort of a screening process to ensure that only those who are truly dedicated to serve humanity are allowed in the order. Screen out the emotional nut jobs.
I was at St Joseph’s Naini Tal India from 1954-1960.
Yes the Brothers were stern disciplinarians and many were the canings I had. That being said, the cane was a common instrument of punishment in most if not all schools in India.
In my 7 years although beaten often I can honestly say that I was never interfered with sexually in any way, nor do I recall any others who were: in a boarding school of 600 boys that sort of thing would have come out.
My last two years were under the tutelage of Br D F Burke and interestingly, although he was a very stern disciplinarian I cannot recall a single instance of his meting out corporal punishment to anybody – so it can be done you see.
All in all I value highly the education and espirit de corps the Brothers instilled in me – maybe I was one of the winners. Its a great pity that so many others were losers
I went through the whole mail and the reactions thereafter. I am an alumni of the prestigious St Joseph’s College NainiTal (1963 – 1975). Yes corporal punishment was there and the Bros. were very strict and every pink card got a 5 up on your backside but the discipline and the values instilled in us by them helps us till today. I never heard of buggering in the school, and by the the meaning of the word bugger was explained to us by Br. Comber when we were in class 7. This word was used rampantly in the school. I am a proud student of an institution run by the Christian Brothers.
I was in St.Georges College, Mussoorie right thru when I was about 9 years old. Apart from the caning now and then there was never any sexual inteference of any kind from the Irish Brothers. They have educated me well and I wish them all the best in their endeavours.
Quiet shocking to read and comprehend.
9 years with St. Josephs College, Nainital, (1980-88) I can not even think of a singular instance which would correborate the above accustions.
I found the Irish Brothers quiet mellow (barring 1 who was deemed to be strict, but I didnt have an ocassion to be taught by him).
All of the comments in favour of the Brothers are familiar because they are all heard in debates on the order here in Ireland too. There may indeed be more people even here still who speak well of the brothers than condemn them. But the facts have been disclosed, that many raped and brutalised children in their care and the good ones did little or nothing to stop them. If Indian schools escaped this treatment, well and good; but many here who never dreamed that such things were going on have learnt painfully that violence and abuse were rampant. I don’t think it is open to people now to harbour romantic sentiments about the noble brothers without first pausing to check if they were abusing children and getting away with it.
Brother H***s, the ancient Christian Brother who absentmindedly groped me and others at our prep school (Prior Park Prep School, Cricklade, Wilts, UK) in the mid-1950s, had spent time in India. I don’t know whether he was a Christian Brother during his time there or whether he was attached to a school out there, but it seems likely.
My parents actually considered whether they should send me to Prior Park – instead of St Joseph’s Naini Tal where I actually was sent.
Clearly I missed out on something
Hi, All Again,
Maitiu here, and am looking at the comments since my last visit.
I would like to know the names of the Christian Brothers who thought in St Josephs, Nanital, India and who were Brutes ?. This will allow me to get the bigger picture.,
I spoke to the Head Brother (ex St Josephs), who since is attached to the Calcutta distrct., and asked him about two Irish Brothers in particular who I had experienced in Ireland. and his reply was most surprising, ” Why would you want to keep up contact with these people ? ”
WOW Surprise Surprise
Cheers
I was in St Joseph’s between 63 and 69. the absolute worst brother was Brother Comba. we used to call him ‘Gainda’ which means Rhinoceros in Hindi. He was a huge powerful man. At the time he must have been between 50 and 60 years old so I’m sure he’s not around anymore. He was the most sadistic of the bunch (and there were other sadist among them). He took visible pleasure in beating kids up. I was beaten by him several times with a cane and litterally boxed on the ears, but the worst I saw him do was slap a boy with his 5 lb hands .40 TIMES on the same cheek. The boy’s face swelled up like a pumpkin and he had to be taken to hospital. What had the boy done? he had not run fast enough in a race.
I was standing right there and saw this happen but it was not possible or even considered to intervene. He was also a sodomite although he was selctive in shsi choice of boys and didnt bugger the whole lot of us.
Ref; Irish Christian Brothers and replies since my post., I was at CBS Creagh lane until the end of 1957,ending 5 years of daily torture at their hands., A Brother from this same school has since gone to prison for his conduct. Others are hoping the Knock on the Door wont come. and others escaped by doing us all a favour and died before the law caught up with them. They ruined so many of my friends lives, many turned out as drunks, Druggies, Suicides etc., and society wonders why ? these were just ordinary young cheerful school-boys who were so unlucky to have been faced with these overwhelming over Zeelous Monsters.
LEST WE FORGET
Just a Little Addendum to my previous post., However and in spite ot the CB’s (cowardly B’s) I wound up in the West German Merchant Navy as an Officer. This in a strange way opened up another thinking process to my new life-style. Had not ” the Germans been pretty Cruel to the Jews,” the Concentration Camps, the aphorent treatment, hundreds of thousands of deaths, deportations Gas Chambers, etc etc., ? So here was O’Fathaigh sitting out on Deck on a daily basis having Cool Drinks, Gin, Beers, etc., with the Kapitain, Chief Officer (ex Submarine Commander) and Chief Engineer same background as were others. the latters in laws were now House Keepers to Karl Doinetz who by then was released from Spandau Jail. So looking back in hindsight, these ordinary guys were all taken In by ”Uncle Adolf” , all nice guys all Catholics following this ” Madman” also Hoodwinked by the ‘POMP AND CEREMONY’., that we here in Ireland experienced in the 50s. ” EVAIL PREVAILS WHEN GOOD MEN DO NOTHING”
Cheers/ Maitiu
The Christian Brothers were a odd lot.
Some were gifted, some were mere ornamentation, and some were nut cases.
Some who joined the CB, did so, because it was their only salvation.
Obviously, the CB were not very selective about who they took in.
Most of the people defending the CBs, are actually defending their own prestige.
If there were any sexual aberrations at our time, we were not openly aware of them.
There were some whispers, but they could have been just that.
I won’t take any names here, but I lost a year because a fellow classmate accidentally pulled down a lamp shade.
His intention was to take the bulb out, shake it to break the filament.
He was standing on a rolled up mattress, to reach the lamp shade.
He lost his balance, and the shade came down.
All of us, the class XI guys, were horrified.
The consequences could be terrible, because the Principal was a nut case.
I suggested that we just leave the shade on the floor and feign ignorance.
Unfortunately, the majority was of the opinion that the lamp shade should be thrown out of bounds.
The idiot who brought down the shade, was too scared to go out of the dorm to the sheds at night.
So I accompanied him. The lampshade was dispatched from a door way in the sheds, in the near proximity of the boiler.
What ensued was a witch-hunt. The idiot and I were expelled. That was just before our SC exams.
You want to verify this ?
Talk to Br. Brendan MacCarthaigh, who is presently at St. Joseph’s, Kolkata.
The loss of a year, was bad enough; the rumors that went around were devastating.
Ravindra,
Suggest you have a look at another site called ” Bock the Robber ” and type in Memories of a Violent Teacher on the top Right search box.,
Happy Reading
maitiu
Ravindra,
I never met any of the Gifted ones, only the Nutters and the Molesters, usually they came as one and the same person, Two in one so to speak. Are there many of them left in India in these times ? I spent one year in India way way back in 1965 and enjoyed it immensely. I got back again some years later but only on a short visit. Calcutta Madras and Bombay were pretty Cool, but not in the todays meaning of the word.
Cheers,.
maitiu,
I agree with you to the extent already stated by me in the last post
“Some who joined the CB, did so, because it was their only salvation.
Obviously, the CB were not very selective about who they took in.”
My previous post was too long, so I left out a few things.
1. By and large, they were a frustrated lot.
2. They openly indulged in favoritism, generally based on the status of their parents.
3. They openly showed their disdain towards the Indian culture (of course there were exceptions, as mentioned in 2.)
4. At least in my days, they were usually good in English Literature, music and sports.
5. They were pretty bad in Math, Physics and Chemistry. Local teachers had to used for these subjects.
If fact, the nutty Principal, referred to in the previous post, made the fatal error of trying to teach us math in class XI.
That left him horribly exposed to ridicule. Too often, I had
to point out a better solution.
6. For those of us who got into the prized institutes/colleges, the credit is largely due to the local teachers.
I am particularly indebted to Mrs. Lyall and Mr. Pyarelal Shah.
7. The saying “Spare the rod …” was extended to the point of sadism.
8. They were fiercely protective of their fellow Brothers, even those who erred grossly.
To expound on the second point, they were favorably inclined towards parents who
a) were Christians
b) held important bureaucratic or political posts especially toward royalty.
c) led a westernized life style
There were exceptions like Br. Foley and Br. Brendan MacCarthaigh.
Ravindra
I agree Ravindra, you sum them up well with the above Psychological profile. Anyway better times now for School Kids and thats how it should have been in the past.
Hope Things are Good on the Indian Continent, I will go back there one day and catch up,
Maitiu
Malachi,
Fuck you and your biased website. I was educated by the Christian Brothers in Australia and can vouch for their dedication and commitment to a cost-effective and accessible education, especially for working class people. Remember they are paid a mere stipend and their ethos is very much about accessible educated – and they put this in practice in a way that no other religious-affiliated schools do. Of course there are some who were sex abuses. However, we are more at risk from being sodomised by an uncle or other family relation, than by any clergy [cf. Stanford University Study on Catholic sex abuse. Sex abuses by ministers of the Southern Baptist church is high in frequency than Catholic clergy. Are Southern Baptist clergy married?…hmmm].
What pisses me off though, is that some Irish guy with the pathetically anglicised name ‘Malachi’ [why don’t you use the correct Ghaelige form, Mealsechlainn? Pathetic wimp] betrays his Catholic forebears and their massive contribution to Australia and the US where it was the Catholic church (and only the Catholic Church) that educated you people – gave them a right kick in the arsehole – and delivered them respectability and social mobility. Previous to this, the middles classes in Australia and US regarded you Irish as stupid, backward and like dogs. You can thank the Catholic church for giving you subsidised education and a mechanism in which to achieve social mobility and integration.
You traitor.
Isn’t it evident that not everyone had your experience? I hated being terrorised by the ‘Christian Brothers’ and you have no right to call anyone a traitor merely because they report the truth, as they saw it. You’re entitled to your truth just as Shaun is.
By the way, you write as a very angry man.
Well Sean, they really scrambled your brain didn’t they?
They may have started out with the laudable intention of providing education to the poor but they degenerated into something reprehensible. Even where there was no sexual abuse children were routinely physicaly and mentally abused by these men, whilst those in charge allowed it to happen.
By the way I’m English and went to one of their schools in England.
Hi Sean,
Just read your contribution to the Site, and I am most surprised., Have you not been reading the Australian Newspapers over the years, they are a very fine source of information., I have been in your country many times and Like Ireland and the rest of the World, these ”Crazy People were allowed to Look after Orphans, and teach school the World Over, – Hiding under the Banner of the Catholic Church, Great Hiding Place for all sorts who Gravitate to Professions which give them access to our weakest.,
I only met one CB who really was a Gentleman, Each and every other one was a Deviant., – Thats my Story.
Count yourself lucky that you had’nt my upbringing, and that yours was pretty Rosy., Good Luck,
Maitiu
The Christain Brothers were only interested in kids who were good at GAA in Ireland in the 70’s . They were the worst teachers ever and beat the weak / bad kids and really helped the good ones in class . SCUMBAGS the lot of them and the lay teachers in their schools were no better .
Bruno
Hi Maitiu,
Why don’t you adopt one orphan only one and bring him up and see what he says about you when he grows up. I have been closely associated with the Christian Brothers and I know it all. That orphan will speak about you in a manner worse than you are speaking about the brothers take it from me.
( With the achievers were born the critics that’s what you are.)
Use you energy and talent for a good cause
Hello Bruno, Do Please excuse the long delay in getting back to you., Yes Funnily enough your comments are most strange., about adopting., As, it should so happen, one of my Daughters is adopted, and is now herself a Teacher and married with two lovely Kids a Boy and a Girl., She lives only 3 minutes from me. She has viewed your comment also and disagrees with you., and says, ”without the Critics Bruno the world would be in Chaos”. Its a Compliment to be called a Critic on this subject, as it has changed Ireland. and Dispanded the Christian Brothers here. REMEMBER EVIL PREVAILS WHEN GOOD MEN DO NOTHING.
Keep in touch,
Cheers
Maitiu
This is going to be a debate without an end, and to come to think of it both pro and anti factions may be right. The ones that feel they have been wronged should do all within their means to bring the guilty to law.
I happened to be in Goethals Memorial School, Kurseong from 1972-79, and I can assure you that given my proclivity to do things not encouraged, I received corporal punishment on ‘n’ number of occasions, but I never was abused sexually. Yes, during my stint there was this brother of Indian origin who was very quietly and unceremoniously transferred out of GMS to where I don’t know. Later we were told by seniors that he had homosexual attributes, but how much of it is true and who were the victims are not known to me, but what struck me was this sudden unannounced transfer.
Be that as it may, recently I lost the person who taught me as my class teacher for two full years. He was the best teacher that ever taught me, but I was never his blue eyed boy given my propensity to be a nuisance, but as a teacher one Br. T. P. Fitzpatrick was amongst the best in business.
Br. T. P. Fitzpatrick : May god bless his soul. R.I.P
Survajyoti, i agree, he was among the best in business.I Studied in St. Joseph’s Nainital. and had the good fortune of being taught by him. He was a Gem !!
It is with sadness I hear of the abuses of the Christian Brothers. I went to St Ninians Falkland fife at age 10 till 13 years. The disiplne was quite rigid but there was no abuse that I knew of, though we boys suspected one “soft gfit” as a bugger. He could have just been a soft git.
The men there I regarded with great affection though they were for the most part English I think. One head master was a real b******** who came in to class and in front of the whole classroom announced to one of the boys that his mother was dead, then left without word. He was Irish. So perhaps we kids were lucky during those years, that we had limited contact with him or thew likes of him. They ran the kind of disiplinarian type of regime where, if one boy did something bad all the boys lost their privaledges. I cant remember that every really hurting me much but it had potential and is rather brutal viewed by today’s standards. We were a mixture of truants, orphans and poor kids. What I got was a good basic education and lots of exercise ( we ran everywhere) That was over 40 years ago. It is such a sad thing that they hurt so many children.
Hi Jimalba,
when were you at St. Ninians? I was there from April 1962-January 1965. There were no evidence of sexual abuse during this period but the regimen was indeed severely strict. It had to be to shape many of the unruly boys that were at the school most of them from Glasgow into men. There were boys from many parts of Scotland (I was from Dundee) some were decent but others were just thugs. I had two headmasters during my time there: Brother R. Blake, who left in October 1964, who was replaced by Brother G Ford who was there until the School closed in 1983. Brother Blake was a very difficult man and very unapproachable and ran the school with a rod of iron. I assume this was whom you refer to. Brother Ford was the opposite: a gentleman, described by one of the lay teachers as being “too good for this place”. Sadly both have passed away many years ago. I enjoyed my time at St. Ninians as it made me the man I am today. I shudder to think how I would have turned out if I had not been at St. Ninians. However, most of the boys hated the place and cursed he brothers and have never been back to visit the House since they left. I have been back several times and found it recharges my batteries. I cried when I left. Was there a Brother Fogarty there when you were there? He is the only one from my time laft alive today.
Hi there my names Jon swanson I went to st ninans in Falkland fife from 1961-65 I can remember very little but I can remember brother fogarty what are your memories of him? If you can get back to me it would be much appreciated thank you.
Hi Jon, thanks for your email. It was good to hear from a fellow boy from St. Ninians. I was there from April 62-Jan 65. Despite all the many aggressive replies I read about St. Ninians I really enjoyed my time there. Sadly not too many of the boys did. I see that you were there at the same time as myself. However, I am unable to recall your name.
Anyway, your interest is in Brother Fogarty. All the other Brothers have since passed away including Mr Jolliffe, Mr Doonan and the matron. The only two whom I belive to be still alive are Brother Fogarty (as of 2012) and the caretaker Maurice McBain (as of 2008). Like most of the boys I found Brother Fogarty extremely strict but never unfair. He had to be given the type of boys at the school. He was extremely hard working and put much more than his fair share of work in bringing the boys and the school up to a high standard. If you played by the rules then all went well for you if not you were aptly punished-usually by a belt on the hand-sometimes the buttocks. I must admit I only got the belt from Brother Fogarty once not long after I started at the school. I got on really well with after that and found him to be a good friend-a pillar of support. He was an excellent role model. I am more sure than ever that if it were not for Brother Fogarty many of the boys would have gone astray in their adult lives. It was the purpose of the Christian Brothers to reform and shape these boys into responsible and productive adults fit for a world that was awaiting them after they left. It certainly not an easy task-one that had to be done with a very srtict regimen and a rod of iron. I did not envy the task that the Brothers had.
Brother Fogarty is living in Liverpool and is retired-he is in his 70s now. I spoke to him on the phone a couple of years ago. I did not recognise his voice he sounded so old and gravelly. He said he could not place myself in his memory which was a surprise as everyone from the past clearly remembers me. I was supposed to pay him a visit around then but that did not materialise.Thats all I know of Brother Fogarty. I was again going to call him to arrange a visit but have misplaced his telephone number.
Maurice McBain is also retired and still lives in Falkland. I spoke to him at the House just a few days before he retired in 1998. He has not changed a bit. He remembered me clearly.
As I said in my previous email there certainly no sexual abuse at St. Ninians when I was there as all the boys would have been talking about it and nothing of any such nature was ever mentioned during my time there-or before. Only the very strict, but very necessary, regimen sticks in my mind. I am all too glad that such a regimen was in place as it was very very necessary to handle many of the rough boys who were at the school.
Sadly, in recent days, there has been a few articles in the local newspapers of sexual abuse at the school of which seemed to have taken place from the late 70s onwards and continued up until the school closed in 1983. A former boy is pressing for action and some form redress for what happened to him, and no doubt others, at St.Ninians. Since then I have read that another boy has come forward. There may be more in the near future.
Sexual abuse has been happenening all over the world for centuries in all disciplines and walks of life. The vast majority of offenders got of with their depraved actions while on this Earth but their past would have caught up with them when they went to face the Lord at their passing. I shudder to think where they are now.
On the subject of the boys did you know Danny McGowan or Thomas Harkins whom we called Tich. I still remember many faces but have forgotten many names. The headmaster was Brother Blake. He left in October 1964 to be replaced by Brother Forde who was there until the school closed. Other Brothers were Nugent, Ellis, Walsh and Mosely. Brothers Walsh and Mosely did not stay as Brothers very long before leaving the Brotherhood. They eventually got married and had families. I was told they found the teaching side of being a Brother too difficult. However, I never really found out the real reason why they left. It was very unusual for anyone to leave the Brotherhood.
I could go on for ever about St. Ninians and many would agree and many would disagree with me. It certainly was the best days of my childhood. However, I am deepy grieved that the reputation of the Christian Brothers and St. Ninians has forever been tarnished with the recent reports of sexual abuse. ( I have heard rumblings in the background that there may be action taken about the gross physical and psychological abuse which took place in many religious institutions-watch this space)
If anyone out there was at St. Ninians at Falkland, Fife let us all hear your stories.
PS. St. Ninians opened in 1957 by Bother Nugent-some 5 year later than planned. After about 5 years of rumours of closure it closed in 1983. Changes in the social climate, goverment policies and keeping boys at home with their families were the main reason for its demise. There certainly was no shortage of boys needing a school like St. Ninians when it closed. However, a downturn in the Brother finances over the years and the decline in young men coming into the Brotherhood certainly played a major part in the closure of many their schools. It was the end of a golden era. Physically the House and the surrounding grounds are pretty much the same as in the 60s when I was there. The House is now being used as a school for children and teenagers with severe learning difficulties. It is privately owned and run. But even here there was an incident of sexual abuse a few years ago-so nothing changes.
Hi Bill. I am an old fella now so my memory is not great- However, it is with great sadness that I discovered the latest news about abuses that took place there. I cant remember any of it. I was there 1967-1970. Cant remember the headmasters name but he was no sweetheart. I stayed the hell out of his way. he seemed cruel to me and yes this guy was the one who shouted out ******* your mothers dead. I noticed today that Brother Murphy had been charged with abuse and also that Brother Ryan had been implicated in the scandal as a sexual abuser.( apparently he is dead now)
I liked both those men. But I was if I recall a vicious little bugger – so perhaps I was given a wide berth. Murphy was tough and I saw him push a boy my age 10-13 into a corner and then came the thud. I cant remember any of the boys hardly by name during that period.
I was a young Christian Brother who spent Six weeks in Falkland in the summer of 1965 or 66, so the regular staff could have a holiday. Br Forde was there at the time. I had hardly any experience teaching so I found the classes very difficult. I ended up reading them stories, I think, not a bad thing. I knew of no abuse there, but I wasn’t there long.
I was molested by a ‘Christian Brother’ when I was ten years old. I was a young boy, he sat me on his lap and fondled my private parts. this incident was a criminal offence. and now as a man in my 40s, I am coming to realise it has effecte my whole life…it had a snowball effect, where I was really confused as a teenager and had relationship problems when I got older….
I went to the christian brothers in Belfast in the 60s and all i can say the brothers acted as if the laws of the country and of morality were applicable to everyone else but them.The thought of them teaching in less developed countries and no doubt abusing the rights of less fortunate and less educated students fills me with horror. If only the Catholic church would for once accept its responsibilities before the damage is done maybe these kids in the less developed countries could have a rewarding and great future without the baggage …mike
Hi Guys., I hav’nt been on here for some time., However, thanks for your contributions and I hope to have a good story for you in the new year., as at last my Childhood experiences are being listened to., and we are getting there., can’t say any more.,
Happy New to You All, Across the World
Hi Survajyoti Sengupta, and Prakhar 8778,
Greetings again Gentlemen, I was just reading over this Debate and for the first time, when re-reading your fine contributions, I noticed a Brother T.P. Fitzpatrick mentioned. Can I enquire if he was a Chap who easily got embarassed and his face would turn RED ? quite frequently ??? and especially if he was annoyed., I Believe I myself was also thought by him in Creagh Lane CBS Limerick Ireland,, if he is the same chap. Nice guy by all accounts., we did’nt have him for long as he took the Eastern Route to India., RIP. ,
Cheerio again, Best wishes to All.
Maitiu,
I was abused by a christian brother while on holiday co cork in the 70s
Iam from Derry and it took me 15years before my case was settled out of
court in Dublin 3 years ago. The money I was awarded i give away, to me it was
dirty money.St Peters school in Derry couldnt do enought to help , 2 days after I reported it it all stoped. Files went missing no record of me even at the school and they dont recall the trip the school originsed that summer..
I can tell u know that the place was called Dominican Camp
Knockadoon
Ballymacoda
Co Cork.
Anyone who wishes to contact me please do.
Well done Eamon. You wonder how far it all goes, don’t you?
I have never been taught by any christian brothers but I am appalled by the stories coming from these schools and the Magdalene Laundries for years now. For those commenting strongly in defence of these brothers, you were lucky and should be grateful you escaped. The best friend of any abuser is silence. So anyone who has suffered abuse, you did nothing wrong, shout as loud as you can. That is the only way to stop abuse in the future. India is only just waking up to widespread rape of women, I believe the horror stories of child abuse are yet to come unfortunately.
I studied at St. John’s Chandigarh, India (from 1977-1987) an Irish Christian Brothers Institution. We held our 25th anniversary reunion recently in December 2012 and re-counted (with nostalgia) the wonderful years at St John’s and the great Christian brothers who taught us – Brother Meredith, Brother D.F. Burke, Brother Mc Cann, Brother G.P. Bela. May be the times were different but these were men of noble character. Corporal punishment (caning) was used sparingly for acts of severe mischief. Never once heard of a case of sexual misbehavior from these brothers.
Not to mention Brother R.C. Whiting who succeeded brother Bela as principal and stopped using corporal punishment (caning) as well !
I was taught by the Irish Christian Brothers at Power Memorial High school in NY from 1960- 1964. They were without question very strict and ( non sexual) corporal punishment was an every day occurence BUT they served a student body of mostly blue collar kids many from single parent homes who often needed discipline. The lessons I learned about responsibility, clear thinking and caring for the less fortunate have served me well for a lifetime. Having said that there is no excuse for the kind of sexual abuse that occurred throughout the world at the hands of some pedophiles who used the Church for their own ends. We should also not forget the millions of young men who benefited from the education and life lessons they received from the Irish Christian Brothers who took their vows seriously. God Bless you Brothers King, Killelea, et al.
Ed, thank you for pointing out that corporal punishment on a daily basis is justified on the grounds of the child’s social class and the marital status of their parents. As the working class mother of three, (two now grown up) I am extremely glad that you can’t use that excuse to abuse my son, and if you or anyone else did I would have you straight into court. Denial is dangerous, but when accompanied by snobbery is even more so. That is how more vulnerable, less privileged children become victims of abuse.
Well said Judith, there is no excuse whatsoever for abuse of any kind, these people had a duty of care to the kids that landed in their care through no fault of their own. 5 of them in Glasgow High Court right now and I hope the Jury ensure they spend the rest of their lives in misery, just like my man did.
Hi Ed, My Grandmother and my Aunt and Uncle lived on Lexington Ave. NY in the 40/50’s and my uncle went to School in the Usual Catholic Fashion like yourself. However there were utterances and complaints of Sex Abuse by the CB’s even then, the full story, will be told some day The CB’s like most animals left their mark where ever they went., and New York was no exception. Yes there were Christian Brothers who took their Vocation seriously., but like all congregations they were top heavy with infiltrators.,They had the same system as Ireland when it came to a Brother being found out., THEY JUST MOVED THEM ON TO DO THE SAME TO SOME OTHER MOTHERS SON. The latter system seemed to work well in Ireland for a period of time,, until we all Woke up EVENTUALLY
Best Regards/ Maitiu
I cannot understand how the nuns of the different congregations are not being meted out the same treatment as these brothers. They were wicked, wily, evil and cunning. The humiliations doled out on sensitivie women are unparalelled in the western world but ranks quite close to some of the holocaust victims for mental torture, separation, etc. If they ever believed in the god they espoused, he’ll not be happy to see them when their mortal coil is severed from this planet. As another poster stated earlier, all these congregations proven to have abused just one child should have their convents closed, assets stripped, imprisoned and then released to the general public afterwards. Let them have a taste of how they treated their children who had no homes, families nor social support. It’s just not nice. Hanora Brennan, Kilkenny, Ireland.
Hanora I think the reason is that mental torture is more difficult to portray and to imagine than physical or sexual mistreatment. The other reason is that most people when they left these institutions just wanted to put it behind them.
It takes many years to realise that what happened as not normal but wrong. Afterall everyone else was treated like this so you just accept it was what was supposed to be and there must be something weak about you if you can’t take it.
The other problem is that you rarely meet up with the people you went to school with again so you think you’re the only one who feels this way. The internet solves this problem.
If you feel strongly about this you could start campaigning and contacting people over the social network of the web. It may not help you but it will help others.
Well done for speaking out today,
kind regards,
Barry
Dear Malachi,
I am an old man now of seventy one, a long since retired Irish Catholic and recently retired physician. Educated by the Christian Brothers in St Joseph’s Fairview from seven to seventeen and can not remember a single day without fear, not only from the religious but some of the lay teachers especially in the primary school. It was a culture of brutality where the sound or the sight of someone being trashed in shared classrooms or through thin walls was never abscent for long. Political and religious indoctrination was incessant and the transformative value of suffering, the cornerstone of Christianity everywhere emphasized, coupled with the holliness of political martyrs.
It would be easy to say that disbelief began with a brutal beating when I was a ten year old boy being knocked senseless, loosing a tooth then delivered to my parents bruised and battered at midday crying and bleeding from the mouth, but it didn’t. That came much later with reflexion on the tyranny of dogma and rejection of a culture that that tends to hitch it’s wagon to hyperbolae.
That my parents didn’t suffer seeing their little boy so maltreated would be an understatement, but that the consequences of challenging a powerful religious order prevented them from complaint for such an assault were so threatening according to them for mine and perhaps their future tells another and sadder story. In their inertia and that perhaps of thousands of other parents and governing bodies lies the reason behind tolerance of such degeneracy that existed for so long.
Silence is the notes of loss; in Dante’s inferno he puts fence sitters on the lowest rung in hell next to the devil and it’s a good metaphor for where we all sit from time to time. It is for that reason I have finally broken mine and am naming a red headed brute incongruously named Brother Devine who despite repeated assaults on children was promoted to Principle some time later at another school. This monster may very well be the other side of the green at this stage but now his name is recorded along with the others and that’s enough for me.
Roy,
Evil triumphs when good men do nothing. The fact that you have spoken out will help protect children in the future, so well done.
regards,
Barry
The dichotomy between the Irish and Indian experience recorded here is startling. I have of course met who echoed your experience Malachi.
If I have a Guru its probably Deepak Chopra, whose writing has helped me to become well since I found his books in Botanic Ave 1995, after; I had major surgery and radiotherapy. One of his books has much relevance to distorted theology so prevalent in Ireland as ‘mother Ireland thought that it had gained its ‘freedom’.and then gave its power to an institution rather than a community of believers.
The dedication of Chopra’s 2008 book: “The 3rd Jesus – How to find love and truth in today’s world” reads:
“To the Irish Christian Brothers in India who introduced me to Jesus when I was a little boy”
Hanorah,
I agree with you fully., but thats the way in Ireland, No one takes responsibility when it comes to the crunch, only lots of platitudes etc., guess we are all politicans at heart., I often thought that only a psychopath would join the CB’s, as who in their right mind would want to attend work on a daily basis and spend your day beating up poor hungry children of little means and prospects., If they joined to Educate and encourage them then that would have been most Charitable indeed., I spent some time in India in the 60s and reconnected with a CB who thought me in Creagh Lane Limerick., He was one of the Good ones I must say. he was embarassed with the Irish system even back then., as he told me that he had to get out. I kept up contact until he died., RIP
Maitiu
The Benedictines were at it too!
A report by BBC Scotland has revealed a catalogue of abuse at St Augustines in Fort Augustus. If you want to see the programme it’s still available until tomorrow evening (August 5th 2013) on BBC iplayer. Its’s Called the “Sins of our Fathers” and it’s made by BBC Scotland Investigates.
As an ex student for two Irish Christian Brothers schools in India, must comment that we were caned for a good reason, condemnable no doubt, but personally I don’t regret the discipline. “spare the rod n spoil the child”
As far as the buggering, no way, no chance, never…. It never happened with us nor did we ever hear about it !!
To each his own, maybe it’s happened, but these Brothers were our heroes and we looked up to them.
There is a petition to the Pope about this at http://www.thepetitionsite.com/527/442/492/tell-the-vatican-get-tough-with-child-molesters/?z00m=20735799
well i was in St Ninians in Falkland Fife between 1976 and 1980 and i was aboused by them for 5 years and the made my life hell,
I was educated by them, like Charles says they are my heroes too.
99% of them were saints.I can honestly say the 1% were not molesters.
Why throw a bucket of crap over the heads of saints for the 1%?
Perhaps you need to read the Ryan Report and the Murphy Report and you’ll see the percentages were much higher than 1%. These reports covered institutional abuse and the dublin diocese report of which 18 religious orders were investigated and guess what -none of them spent a day in prison. Though I’m an atheist, I do hope there is a hell.
Hi Mike, I too was at St. Nininas from 1962-65. I honestly can say there was not the slightest evidence of sexual abuse during this or in any previous period at the school. I am deepy grieved to learn that this evil activty took place in a school upon which I have to this day a special place in my heart. All the Brothers were decent, strong, upright and stalward gentlemen from very good backgrounds who had the care of the boys in their hearts. Apart from being very strict, which they had to be given the task they had, there was not the slightest evidence of sexual or any other type of abuse experienced by any of the boys. I reckon these abuses must have started after the older brothers retired or died off and were replaced by younger men who obvious had very different personal agendas about their vocation and duties. This would be around the mid 70s onwards when the older generation of Brothers had gone. When I was there the headmaster was Brother Forde whom I, and many others, considered to be a real gentleman. He was once described as being ‘too good for St. Ninians’. I cannot believe he would have been involved in this evil activity or that he let it go on regardless. Yet, from what I read today he must have at least known what was going on and did little or nothing to stop the abuse-but why? Yes, know doubt there was grievious sexual abuses throught the latter years of the Christian Brother movement all over the world but those Brothers of late should not be allowed to cast their evil shaow on the original, genuine men who were the REAL Christian Brothers. May the Lord God of Heaven and Earth have mercy on all of them. Amen
Malachi
If you read this, then may be a shock.
You briefly obliquely referred to me in your interesting cyclists demi-biograph.y
We spent lots of time in Dunluce Avenue, BELFAST BT 9, 30 YEARS AGO.
We also shared same address for a time. You have many estimable qualities.
Yet, your vituperation against the brothers , who taught you on the Glen Rd. was raw.even then when the subject was broached. Regrettable that you aspire to pontificate when you buy into the Holohoax crap.
I was a christian brother for seven years in Dublin and Belfast and am a mamajee io several charges n Madhya Pradesh where I have stayed several times with Indian extended family. M. who still lives across the street in Dunluce and you and I have common, deep affection and connections with India.
i told you 30 years ago that I never experienced any sadism from the brothers when for 11 years a pupil in N. Ireland schools. They were no more sadistic than the lay teachers.
Many of the brothers were dedicated and one has a host of happy memories.
I hold no candle for the congregation ‘Congregatio Fratres scholarum’ whose motto was Facere et docere- [to do and to teach] –when down and out after leaving, they were the pitiless pits.
i know at least two contemporaries who were jailed for getting too hot with young girls. otherwise I had no awareness over 18 years close connections, of any depravities.
.
Just setting the record with unique experiences.
Always amenable for mutual friend T. in Bangor to relive memories.
Hi
Does anyone remember the physical brutality of Brother Beausang in Oxford Street CBS Primary School Belfast in the mid 1960s ? There were good Brothers like Bro. Finn-who went To India to teach plus some real gems in St Marys Glen Road but a lot of Bad Eggs..?.
Michael, was that [brother named] who taught in Portlaoise in the late 1960’s? Oh yes, I remember him. He beat and kicked little boys and intimidated us daily…until my late father called to his door one evening. He never acknowledged us after that.
I can’t have you naming and blaming someone who may be alive and have the wherewithal and desire to sue me, so I have removed the name here. I intend no offence by this. From my own personal acquaintance with the Brothers in Belfast in the ’60sI’m inclined to think your man is not the same as the one referred to earlier.
I was at St Brendans in Bristol from March 1960 till July 1970. At 8 years old, I thought the ‘Christian Brothers’ looked very frightening and learnt that it was a very sensible reaction.
They either seemed almost lost in their own world or terrifying. They were literally the most frightening people I have ever met. I can think of only one exception.
I wasn’t aware of a great deal of sexual abuse, though I now know it went on. It was the rule by fear that damaged one.
I saw Schindlers List and in one scene, the Jewish inmates of a camp were trying to build a hut. One of the Jews helped the Nazis by telling them that she was an engineer and pointed out that the plans needed to be revised or the huts would collapse. The Nazis agreed with her logic but shot her because they didn’t want someone Jewish telling them what to do. The look of incredulity and resignation reminded me of the feeling of being with the ‘Christian Brothers’. You could do all the right things but it didn’t help.
In an O Level class I was asked by a ‘Brother’ to explain something on the A Level syllabus. I said that he was asking me something that I wasn’t required to know. He said “Well I’m asking you anyway”. I knew enough to work it out myself on the blackboard and he looked surprised when I got it right (all he wanted to do was strap me and was looking for a pretext). When I’d finished he said “Ah well, I’ll strap you anyway. You were a bit slow.” I made an unbreakable solemn vow to myself that if I ever saw him out of school I’d beat him up. I never met him after and he’s dead now. I would have done it.
I was Best Man for an SBC old boy a couple of years ago and my speech included some stories about the ‘Brothers’. Chatting to another SBC OB after, he told me that his son had thought my anecdotes were hilarious but that it couldn’t really have been that bad. His father replied, “No. It was worse.”
The ‘Christian Brothers’ have formally apologised for their abuse in many countries but never in the UK and NI. Why not?
I also think our parents colluded in this abuse by turning a blind eye. A friend of mine told his father about some sexual abuse at SBC. His father told him to keep quiet or the teacher would lose his job. My father would have beaten me for saying it.
I was at St Columba’s High School, New Delhi from 1964-1974. The Christian Brothers were all Irish in those days. They were dedicated and good teachers. A few were eccentric and one was a bit sadistic at times. But, there was no suggestion of any sexual impropriety that I heard of. They were put on a pedestal by the local community. I think of my experience in a positive way.
It’s good that someone (profile comms) mentions St. Brendan’s; I was ther in the sixties and early seventies and have nothing but fear and loathing about the place. The ‘good’ brothers sadly were a minority. Some of the lay teachers were sadists. And then I was sexually by the headmaster…….. Be interesting to see if any other stories emerge about St. Brendan’s Bristol.
Have yopu reported your abuse to the Police? This headmaster cannot be prosecuted because of lack of corrobative eveidence. The only way we can protect children of today and tomorrow is by showing abusers that there will come a day of reckoning.
If you were abused or know of abuse please speak out now!
I did add to your comment but didn’t do it as a reply, so I’m writing this to let you know I’ve added to the thread. I suspect the teacher BB was referring to was Mr C, who did look like a younger BB. He’s the abuser referred to at the end of my original post. Suggests that BB may have known about C’s exploits all along.
Yes Barry. They tracked him down and interviewed him. He is still bright and wily enough to suggest that I may have confused him with one of the lay teachers who ‘looks like’ him, and denied my accusation. The police were very kindly and understanding and apologetic, but didn’t have enough evidence to proceed. Sadly, without corroborative evidence, it’s his word against mine. It’d be interesting if this post brings anyone forward who might have had a similar experience with Bro B.
I tried to get on Rdaio Bristol this morning to ask other victims to come forward. It may work but the chap they had speaking about his ordeal had an awful time with the judicial system. I’m hopeful that the Rotherham affair may mean they can’t ignore this any longer.
I remember Bro B, a sinister man who, from memory, had come from South Africa. I used to play football in the playground after school with a pal, we were 10 or 11. Bro B appeared and I remember him sitting my pal on his lap and tickling him. BB suddenly put his face in his hands to hide himself away and said “Go!” – I wonder why? Told my mum who forbad me from playing at school after school – I wonder why?
Hmmm. Interesting comment above, especially as your mum instinctively knew something was amiss and acted protectively. I wonder, Barry Cash, if you might get another chance with Radio Bristol, seeing as the topic of abuse is prevalent again this week due to the Nottinghamshire care homes cover up and the Travis case. It would be positive and helpful if others could step up to support claims of sexual misdemeanours at St. Brendan’s.
We had teh elected Mayor of Bristol on Radio bristol a week ago last Thursday. The first question came from Barry Cash who asked him was he going to do anything to uncover historic child abuse. He assured us that he was talkng to “all the agencies” and everything that could be done was being done, but he didn’t say what.
Last Monday the Police and crime commissioner was on Radio Bristol and her first question also came from Barry Cash who asked what she was doing about historic child abuse. She assured us that her meetings were not just talking shops and were about ensuring that the appropriate people take abuse seriously.
We shall see – but we won’t let it be quietly forgotten.
Don’t hold your breath–Here in Scotland–Victims of Historic Institutional Child Abuse have been campaigning for Decades for Justice–they are no further forward today than they were 20 years ago.
A strange situation I’m sure you will agree, when you consider that several countries worldwide have already accepted accountability for the crimes committed against their own Historically Abused Children, many of whom were abused by the same religious orders accused of abuse in this country.
Stranger still is the fact that you wont find a single MSP in Holyrood who wont tell you that what happened to those children while they were in the care of the State was nothing short of shocking and something must be done for the Survivors of that abuse—-WHEN???.
All the Survivors are asking for is a Public Inquiry into the abuse they suffered–and even though there is Cross-Party Agreement that an Inquiry should be held—-The Financial Cost of holding one has been cited as a reason not to hold one, as has the FEAR that Victim/Survivors MIGHT ask to be compensated for their years of abuse at the hands the of the Sadistic-Sexually Deviant Men and Women that the Government handed them to, MIGHT?????????/
Because the vast Majority of these Historic Abusers are now dead and those still living cite Dementia–Old Age and Memory Loss as reasons to stay out of the Criminal Court’s–the Abused in Scotland have no option but to take the Government to court with a Civil Action for placing them At Risk and Exposing them to Danger when they were children.
But in Scotland if you want to raise a Civil Case against the Government you have to Get In Under the TIME BAR–to date no Abuse Victim has managed to do that———–.
The Time Bar was introduced into Scottish Law under the Prescriptions and Limitations Act of Scotland 1973 to cope with the increasing number of Road Traffic Accidents and Accidents at Work–you may have seen the odd No Win No Fee Ad–they fall under that Act.
Someone in their Wisdom decided that Victims of Historic Child Abuse are no different from a guy with whiplash who wants to be compensated for Loss of Earnings–so Child Victims have until their 19th Birthday to report crimes committed against them otherwise in the eyes of the law no-one is accountable and no case will ever be called.
Here in Scotland we have just about ran out of Historic Abusers and Historically Abused Children–most Abusers have passed away due to old age–and to the Governments Shame a large number of those Abused in the past have taken their own lives or ruined their own lives and those close to them through Drug and Alcohol Abuse.
Should none of them ever achieve the Justice they deserve—the damage has been done—-Governments must never be allowed to forget how they failed these children—otherwise what guarantee do we have that what happened in the past is not going on right now?.
I was at St. Joseph’s College Dumfries and was abused in 1946. I have suffered problems all my life. Until the 90s I never thought I could do anything about it and also because I have lived in Australia since 1969 thought it too far away and too long ago to do anything about it. I am currently in contact with the Provincial of Western Europe and am finding him a great help.
I studied in a christian brother’s school and brother O’ malley was simply a gem . Though the brothers were a bit strict I can not say that ever a case was reported of sexual abuse . Not sparing the rod for poor academic performance was in those days the regular thing of course . I think they have done a great service in the field of education and character building .
Are there any old boys from St. Ninian’s School, Falkland, Fife out there? I know this is not a social blog site but as I was at this school 1962-65 it still has much fond affection in my heart-and I assume in many others. I have never seen a site where old boys can get in touch with each other than this one.
I am totally shattered that the school has had its fair share of recent accusations of sexual abuse. Something I can assure you that was an activity of the schools latter years (late 60s-early 80s). I must have had a very sheltered existence when I was there as apart from the odd bout of very necessary discipline from a couple of the Brothers it was really a charming and pleasant place to be. I got on well with all the Brother, lay teachers, staff and the boys as did most boys in return. It certainly forged a man out of men and of many of the boys. I shudder to think how my life would have turned out if it were not for being at St. Ninians. I speak for the whole of the Christian Brothers throughout the world, of my period, as it is only in recent times these abhorrent abuse incidents have taken place. These dedicated and caring men who gave their lives, family and careers opportunities to take up this a quite solitary vocation did a more than a first class job in there intended remit of making men out of boys and the world a better place. However, I believe things deteriorated quite a bit between the late 60s and the school’s premature closure in 1983. When I was there the boys would often talk about past events, most were trivial, and nothing ever that much serious took place in the school’s earlier years-certainly none of the horror abuse stories we hear about in the media today. I would like to hear from anyone who was at St.Ninian’s to hear what there thoughts and opinions are of their time at the school. Also how the boys have faired in their lives. Was your time at St. Ninian’s a pleasure or a time you would rather forget?
Sorry to burst your bubble and tarnish your memories of St Ninians Bill, but the fact that you had no experience of abuse during your time at the school only means that good fortune and luck were on your side,,but I’m afraid that abuse (both physical and sexual) did indeed take place during your time at the school.
You don’t mention your age in your post Bill, that could be a contrbuting factor as to why you were left alone,sexually the Brothers seemed to prefer the company of 10 year olds, the physical–what you call very necessary discipline was the domain of the older bigger boy’s.
I arrived in St Ninians 5 years after you left but I am in touch with several old boy’s from the early sixties, I will mention your name to them the next time I see them (end of January) perhaps some of them will remember you–I will let you know.
You would have been able to access records of your time at the school had they not all been mysteriously lost or destroyed—you will find this is the case with all residential care school’s in Scotland that were run by the Brothers or the Nuns.
I currently work on the committee of INCAS–In Care Abuse Survivors, I got involved with them when I became aware of their struggle to convince various governments over the years of the need for a Public Inquiry.
Decades later–their patience and perserverance has been rewarded by this governments announcement to hold a full Public Inquiry into Historic Institutional Child Abuse,the process will begin in January 2015 and should be up and running between April and June–because of the open nature of this Inquiry you will be able to access some statements from former pupils who attended in the early sixties,I wish I could tell you to ignore accusations of child abuse in St Ninians–get on with your life and keep your happy memories,but I think it’s of vital importance that we all become aware of whats been going on in these schools for more than 60 years in order to ensure that it is never allowed to happen again in the future.
But I can see where you are coming from when you reminisce–where else could you get up in the morning and watch Roe Deer grazing on the lawn or watch a multitude of wildlife from your classroom window–never being bored–always something to do whatever the weather–the fit healthy lifestyle provided by the Brothers–sledging with your mates–guddling for trout in the burn–the runs and various sporting activities–St Ninians had the potential to be the best school of it’s kind in the country, but it was destroyed–not by the accusations of former pupils–but by the actions of some very bad men and the overwhelming evidence that has came out against them, some of those Brothers that you felt close too and who no doubt were good men at heart-failed the children in their care by remaining silent and doing nothing–it would seem that there was a culture of closing-ranks within the Brotherhood in Institutions all over the world, this only served to prolong the problems faced by the Christian Brothers and of course left future children at risk from the abusive Brothers–so even the so called good guys played their part in the destruction of a lot of lives and the eventual downfall of the Brotherhood, and the closure of all their schools in this and other countries.
It’s all very sad but also very very real, after this up-coming Inquiry the Christian Brothers will be written into History as a religious order famous for abusing children left in their care–all of their good work will be overshadowed by crimes against children.
Again Bill–Sorry to reply with such a negative reply to your post,hopefully I’ll come across some of your former Falkland Friends and you can share some good memories–I recently came across my best friend from St Ninians and after all these years it was great to share my memories with someone who was there at the time.
Hi Frank, glad to read your reply.
I am now 64, 65 in April. I was a few weeks short of my 12th birthday, early April 1962, when I entered St. Ninian’s and left when I was 15 in April 1965. It was mooted by the social work department in Dundee, where I come from, that I would go to St. Ninian’s as early as 1960-61 but could not get a place there until I had completed my primary education. St. Ninian’s was a secondary school.
I do indeed share your concern about the deeply grievous actions of sexual abuse by the Christian Brothers but do reiterate this did NOT happen in the schools early years 1957-1965. If I did then it must have been the most highly kept secret ever. Young, often mentally immature boys, of which there where many at St.Ninian’s, would often talk as boys do about the Brothers, their actions, as well as talking about other boys, without knowing what confidential details they were giving away. During my three years there I never heard any boy or staff member mention anything about sexual abuse of any nature. Of course this does not mean such activities did not take place but with the endless boys stories and gossip, all of which was pretty repetitive, this would indicate that there was really very little to talk about. The majority of the conversations were about who last got a thumping but nothing much else. I know of at least three boys who were what we would call ‘right hard nuts’ who were cold, cruel and devious individuals who were, after they left St. Ninian’s were going to sue the Christian Brothers not for sexual abuse but for the physical and psychological abuse often levied out to them. If there was sexual abuse in the early years of St. Ninian’s these boys would have been wanting to sue for such abuse. As far as I am aware no boy at the school up to 1965 ever experienced sexual abuse. Sexual abuse could never have been limited to certain boys as all the boys would have heard about it. There was only some 38 boys there at my time and gossip travelled fast.
Now on the subject of physical and psychological abuse then my opinion changes. Yes and a big yes quite literally every boy suffered this type of abuse-including myself. Practically every boys got belted, slapped, kicked, pushed about or thumped within a few days of entering the school. Some on the same day of entry to the school. Usually at the handsof the same Brothers. At 12 years old, myself and other boys, could not comprehend or understand what or why this was happening. This was a new and alien experience-what was going on-and why? I saw most boys in tears. During my first few days at the school I can clearly remember having both my ears twisted to my injury, by a brutal and sadistic Brother, because I drew a diagram in ink instead of pencil when I did not know any better. I was belted by a few of the Brothers for what I saw was for no reason but out of sheer bullying and sadistic brutality. We were belted by what ever the Brothers had in there hands at the time. I did not see any evidence of a class system where the Brothers picked on certain boys or age group. Every one got physically abused regardless.
I clearly remember a boy being knocked to the ground and giving a real kicking in by one of the elderly brothers just because he let in a goal at football. This took place in the open yard area in front of all the boys many of whom were in tears with shock. I am sure that many of them must have been severely psychologically shocked by this event-I know I was. The boy in question just had to pick himself up and get on with it. No member of the Brothers asked what had happened. No one bothered to check to see he suffered any injuries. The Brother in question quite literally got clean away with his odious and outrageous crime. Later I was told by a younger recruit to the Brothers that the Brother who did the kicking was quite a brutal man in his younger days. I was told that he had ruined quite a few young lives and may have killed a boy at one time. This was back in the 1930s. So this type of abuse was inherent in the Brotherhood system. Another story I heard was about 1957 not long after St. Ninian’s opened a boy was killed by the brutal regimen. This was one of the stories that was often repeated by the boys of my days so it has some credibility to it. I was told that the case was hushed-up (as was all abuses in those days) and the boy was buried in Falkland cemetery. I was unable to check out this story until years later when I did some research on its authenticity. Yes indeed it was true. I was somewhat horrified and puzzled to find the boy was not buried in his own grave but in that of the Christian Brothers grave-buried on top of a Christian Brother who had died a year earlier. This smacks to me of something very fishy was going on in those days to cover up another crime. Sadly in later years one of the older Brother at St. Ninian’s died and he is also buried in the same grave right on top of the boy. What an humiliating insult that this boy died at the hands of these Brothers now lies sandwiched between two of them forever. I could go on writing for a long time about the physical and psychological abuse levied against young, immature boys, whom got no help from their hardly ever seen social workers who did nothing anyway or the judicial system of that time in history. I have likened the Christian Brothers as a religious branch of the Waffen SS-the cruelty and brutality being quite similar.
No, I certainty do not see my time at St. Ninian’s through rose coloured glasses, quite from it. Neither do I protect the Brothers reputation. Yes there were good days but many not too good days. However, despite the hard time the boys had there the school did indeed forge men from boys but men with a very contorted view of life and of religious orders. I believe this is one of the main reasons why attendances at churches and membership of religious organisations have dwindled over the years. How can anyone believe in any religious beliefs, which were rammed down our throats 24/7 356 days a year at St. Ninian’s, when they behaved in such brutal and often inhumane ways. Their actions drove thousands away from the church.
As far as I am aware only one Brother of the St Ninian’s era, now in his mid 70s, and one lay teacher, of same age are alive today. As a result the majority have quite literally got off with their activities.
I do hope that something positive comes out of an investigation but I fear nothing more than an apology is going to be the result. I fear it is far too late and with little or no real evidence (records destroyed) apart from verbal accounts of the boys is going to carry much weight. Who can they jail when all the guilty are mostly dead? No amount of apologies or compensation can ever replace the humiliation, embarrassment, pain both physical and psychological, the degradation of character and the loss of confidence that many of the boys have carried with them throughout their lives. I look forward to seeing how the legal system deals with this subject but I fear it will smudged over and whitewashed out of existence into the pages of history with little in the real way of satisfaction for the many boys who suffered at their hands. The Catholic church is still all powerful with very influential politicians and will manoeuvre to distance itself from this dark period of its history.
.
The fact that you did not hear about abuse while you were at the school does not mean it didn’t happen. A year or two ago there was a programme on TV about the Rosminion Fathers whom I had never heard of before.
A boy was abused at their school in England and his Father complained. As a result the Priest was moved from the school. Many years later the old boy contacted other old boys on a website and heard that a priest of the same name had taught in the order’s school in Africa. Wondering if this was what had happened to his abuser he asked if anyone else had been abused. From the many replies it transpired that in the 1950s at least 8 priests had been sexually abusing boys in the African school.
All the victims had said nothing because they believed they were the only one and would not be believed. One of the keys skills of the abuser is to convince the victim that they will not be believed or that they will be blamed for what happened.
I myself had no ideal that sexual abuse was happening at St. Brendan’s while I was there but now I am told that it was and that my headmaster was the perpetrator.
Sorry Bill, but it is highly unlikely that your school escaped.
The Christian Brothers at St Brendan’s College Bristol dealt out their physical punishment in an arbitary and excessive manner which is the modus operandi of all bullies. They created a climate of fear no doubt born out of their sexual frustrations. I now think it naive to think that sexual abuse didn’t go on even if you didn’t witness it yourself. Abusers use their position of power to make it impossible for the abused to be believed. They manipulate the abused to think they will never be believed. So it’s not surprising a head brother at St Brendan’s was a sexual abuser of boys in his care. I’m fairly certain I know who the brother was – from nearly 40 years ago I would calculate his age between 80 and 90 if he is still alive.
Brother Brennan died about 6 weeks ago.
Apparently he is still alive but can’t be prosecuted because of a lack of corroborative evidence.
I attended St Brendan’s between 1967 – 1975. This brother may well have been one of the last head brothers before the school came under local authority control ie Avon county council and no brothers were employed in teaching roles from this change in status. This happened in late 70s, early 80s. I could name this brother but not sure about the legality of doing such a thing under English law. But innocent you are not Brother!
More to the point can you name anyone who might provide corroborative evidence?
I have intervened to make a small edit to make identification of one brother a little vaguer than it was in the original post. That’s a legal safeguard and no disrespect is intended to the writer.
Malachi, is there now growing corroborative evidence against Br. **?
Just another reminder. This is a valuable discussion but it involves some risk. If brothers are named and choose to sue, then I am the one they will come after, as the host here. So the best way to preserve this discussion is to exercise discretion and not invite litigation. I’m being civil about this now but there have been a couple of dodgy postings.
Here is an extract from the Guardian newspaper published in 2009, reporting on the Ryan Report that investigated historic child abuse in the industrial schools in Ireland.
The report found that molestation and rape were “endemic” in boys’ facilities, chiefly run by the Christian Brothers order, and supervisors pursued policies that increased the danger. Girls supervised by orders of nuns, chiefly the Sisters of Mercy, suffered much less sexual abuse but instead endured frequent assaults and humiliation designed to make them feel worthless.
“In some schools a high level of ritualised beating was routine … Girls were struck with implements designed to maximise pain and were struck on all parts of the body,” the report said. “Personal and family denigration was widespread.”
The report concluded that when confronted with evidence of sex abuse, religious authorities responded by transferring offenders to another location, where in many instances they were free to abuse again.
It’s not unreasonable to ask whether Christian brothers teaching in English schools were sent here as part of the cover up. I consider the order no longer has a good enough reputation that it can reasonably protect itself by litigation against an accusation of institutional child abuse.
The order may not have a reputation that is defensible but individuals within it may wish to assert that they have. Please don’t name people as abusers if they have not been convicted.
Has anyone had experience of Brother Beausang in Oxford Street CBS Belfast? He was a particularly hard Teacher who would use his Hand and Strap very liberally during Class.
Hi Barry,
I must apologise, yes my school St Ninians at Falkland, Fife, was indeed subject to the sexual abuse of many of the boys there. However, from what I have recently discovered these practices did not take place until around 1978 then continued until closure its premature 1983-fairly late on in the school’s history.
I was at St. Ninians from 1962-65 a period when these evil practices certainly did not happen. It seems to be a bit of a coincidence that. St. Ninians closed when sexual abuse there was rampant at a time in its history when such schools were badly needed. No doubt there were other social factors involved in the sudden closure but it seems to me a very good way of escaping their responsibilities and in dealing with a situation that was getting out of control. Also, these sexual abuses happened after all the original older Brothers had either died or retired (most of them in their 70s) and a new younger group of men took over. Men with a totally different motive for becoming a Brother. These men certainly were not ever Christian.
I understood that the headmaster, Brother G. Forde, who took over when I was there in October 1964 and was there until the schools closure, certainly must have known about the abuse. From what I remember of Brother Forde he was a real decent gentleman, one of the old fashioned type, who was once described by one of the lay teachers as ‘being too good for St. Ninians yet it appears he did nothing to stop what was going on. I had a very good rapport with Brother Forde and found him to be one of the few decent Brothers at the school during my time. A very sympathetic and helpful man who went out of his way to make your life as comfortable as possible. Sadly he died, relatively young, not long after the school closed. I can not believe that he may have stood by and let this evil practice continue at his school. There must have been other factors involved that we are not aware of which allowed the sexual abuse to continue for so long.
I also find it perplexing that there is very little being said in the media about the continued practice of the physical and mental abuse that all boys, including myself, were subject to on a daily basis. This type of abuse took place throughout the school’s 26 year history from 1957-1983. Many of the boys left the school mentally scarred for life with no recompense against their perpetrators. This type of abuse was carried out by all the older Brothers. All of whom bar one have since died so it seems unlikely the boys will ever see justice. The social workers of the day are also guilty as they knew very well what was going on but did nothing. Thankfully there is a God in Heaven who will deal with all these evil men.
Sorry to burst your bubble Mr Dailly, it did indeed go on. My partner of 15 years suffered every day of his adult life through the actions of these so called Christians. He was at St Ninians, 66-71, he was a 10 year old CHILD, not a thug or hooligan, a CHILD. Dont kid yourself about the job they had to do, they had a duty of care, even in those days there were such things as the childrens act .. Try reading it .. they were also funded to look after and educate these children by SED and the relevant councils and therefore should have provided a safe environment, your beloved headmaster being ultimately responsible. He along with many others chose to turn a blind eye to the suffering these CHILDREN endured over many years. Both sexual and physical abuse did take place, ive listened to the accounts of it for many years, listened to someone i loved dearly blaming himself for not being able to stop it despite reporting it to a doctor. He never slept a full night in all time we were together, he literally slept with one eye open, jumped with fear at the least noise, suffered from anxiety and high blood pressure .. I can go on and on. You may ask why he didnt do something about it, well, he was embarrased, embarrased to admit what had happened to him even worse he was continually told .. It was all HIS fault. His own family know little of this, he didnt want pity, he didnt want them hurting they way he did by knowing the detail. Yes, he eventually did something about it, mainly due to reading about others who had put themselves out there to raise awareness that this was being investigated. He didnt want money, he didnt want to gain from this, all he wanted was the hope that he would get some peace from the years of nightmares, fear and torment he suffered. In one sense this did give him some release but the pending court case created excessive anxiety for him that unfortunately contributed to heart failure. He sadly passed away 4 weeks ago. Now am i angry, you bet your boots i am, you do the sums, he wasnt an old man, he died 2 weeks after his 59th birthday, an extremely caring individual who worked hard all his life to ensure his own children had the opportunites he didnt get and most importantly they were SAFE. So you are correct, in his case, he wont be here to see justice but i will make sure his voice is heard and those repsonsible get what they deserve and more … however, he will now get peace.. Eternal. Mr Frank McCue, he attended one of the ICSS meetings in March, a huge step forward for him, the one thing it did do was make him feel he was not alone, thank you for the work and many like you have done over the years fighting against those who are quite willing to apologise but at the same time want to brush it under the carpet. He brought home all the information and began to understand better that there was help out there. Lets hope our newly elected SNP MPs put their money where their mouth is and acknowledge that our government and councils failed these children badly in the past and more importantly put in place what is required to support the many CHILD VICTIMS OF ABUSE in Scotland. Their voices need to be heard, just the same as the Irish inquiry. Those who are responsible for safeguarding our children in Scotland need to learn from all the vile happenings that went on across Scottish institutions and do the right thing. The Catholic Church needs to continue to rid themselves of these so called ‘good people’ and stop protecting and covering for them, those who say they didnt know it was happening right under their nose, yes, you did .. You chose to turn the other way rather than deal with the horrors. Mr Dailly, you may have been one of the lucky ones, however, your posts seem quite confusing and contradictory but treasure your good memories others havent had that privilege.
Hi Lizzie
Please accept my deepest sympathy on the passing of your partner. Sadly his story (and to a certain extent your own) are becoming all too commonplace with the passing of the years, in the last few months we here at Incas (In Care Abuse Survivors) have lost a committee member to ill health-a female member and campaigner to old-age-and a younger man who finally gave in to his years of torment and took his own life,they are not the first survivors to fall without getting Justice for crimes committed against them in childhood and I’m certain they wont be the last.
On the Up-Side—It is our intention to make sure that none of them are forgotten at the conclusion of this up-coming Public Inquiry–Be they living or dead all Victims of Historic Institutional Child Abuse will have their stories told and their voices heard, it is our aim to ensure that any form of redress-financial compensation-apologies etc are passed to the families and loved ones of those for whom TIME simply ran out.
I don’t know if you and I have ever met Lizzie,but as you mention me by name I assume I must have at least spoken to your partner at one of the recent Human Rights Inter Actions–I hope I was of some help to him.
Should you wish me to keep you informed as to what progress is being made concerning the Public Inquiry I would be happy to do so—obviously I can’t give you my contact details on this site (I get enough hate mail without encouraging it) but if you ever want someone to chat with (e-mail or phone) just give the Helpline at Incas a call and they will put you in touch with me, the number is 07761 099086, you would be surprised at the number of people on these sites who get quite upset if you dare to suggest that these men and women of God were and are guilty of the crimes they stand accused of.
You take care Lizzie-and remember you are not alone.
Frank.
I went to St.Ninian’s in Falkland in 82-83. I was physically abused a number of times (offender in current case, not a CB). No less than 3 people from my local area that also attended during that time and just prior to my arrival, have since died of either drug abuse or complications arising from. One has mental health issues and one is a binge drinker. A 4th recently died. We found out after his funeral that he’d been a heroin user since his mid teens.
Of the 3 who died in their late teens, I know for certain that two of them were sexually abused and all the rest treated with various levels of brutality at some point.
All 3 of the known offenders of sexual and physical abuse are named in the current case.
One person named is Timothy Foxhall, I cannot, for the life of me figure out why this very nice, mild,polite and humble man is in the frame.
I found out recently that an allegation that he shoved someone is the reason for it. Ridiculous considering what went on was far worse and this man was definitely not involved in any form of abuse.
I have suddenly started reading the chronicles of the Christian Brothers on various websites today, perhaps because yesterday was the day of the referendum in Ireland on gay marriage and I was thinking that maybe really things have fundamentally changed there now.
I am in in my early 60s now, but it is with tears in my eyes that I read the stories. Yet at the same time there is a wonderful feeling of knowing there are others who share the same stories and histories.
I was educated by the Christian Brothers at O’Connell School in Dublin and I have no pleasant memories of school, which I hated every day I was there. I was fortunate never to have experienced sexual abuse during my schooling, but I saw and was subject to brutality almost every day for more than 10 years.
When I was 10 years old I had a serious illness. I remember on the day of its climax being beaten repeatedly with a big thick stick in class. That weekend I went into coma (not because of the beating), remembering the last rights being administered and my mother being sent home from the hospital and her dying son because it was against the rules for people to be there outside formal visiting hours (the hospital was run by nuns). After 10 days I recovered and was in the hospital for 3 months. My return to school was accompanied by a return to inevitable daily beatings – the leather strap, the cane, the big stick or just punches on the face. I was a ten year old good loving child and I experienced daily horrors. How dare anybody spoil the childhood of the innocent and vulnerable.
I resolved at 10 I would never live in Ireland when I grew up and none of my children would ever be educated by the religious orders. When I graduated from university I left Ireland immediately and never lived there. It was such a pleasure for me to have my children educated in international schools and to see their enjoyment and excitement about being in school – it was a dream I never experienced personally.
Yes we were not rich. The Christian Brothers provided an education that enabled people to build a better future. But at what a cost? The pain and anger is still there over 40 years later. I dreamt over the years of meeting some of my tormentors and returning the pain. It took me years to settle down and achieve the confidence that was systematically stripped from one in school.
Yes it was just corporal punishment, but corporal punishment that was so obviously based on sexual fantasies. I shudder to think of how many innocent children may have had their future mental balance blighted by such behavior.
What a waste of,lives that children and young people were not allowed to discover themselves and be who they were.
The whole experience of the Christian Brothers was a perversion. Long may they rot in hell.
Derek Proctor, Bangkok
was educated by the Christian Brothers at St Peter’s College in Auckland New Zealand. I couldn’t wait to leave. As far as i am concerned they were a bunch of sadistic misfits, all except one – Br. Harry Geiger who was a wonderful bloke.
We were taught with the strap and I have never hated anyone as much as the teacher I had the misfortune to have.
However, having said that, I have had dealings with the new crop of Brothers engaged in social work and they are well liked and doing a good job.
And no it hasn’t led to me leaving the Church. Those sort of people are outweighed by the good priests and Brothers.
John Whittaker
New Zealand
I was sexually and physically abused by Christian Brothers K and P during the 1950-60s, at Our Lady’s Mount College, Townsville Queensland Australia.
F is still alive and unpunished after working in Rome for many years. When will these people ever have to face justice and atone for their crimes?
These actions still haunt me and other family members after nearly sixty years.
I have edited the names because I could not defend a libel action on this without the personal knowledge of the case which you have. In doing so I do not mean to cast any doubt on your story.
Here In Scotland last week—Archbishop Tartaglia (President of The Bishops Conference) was left (after the publication of the McLellan Report) with no option other than to issue a very Public Apology to the victims of Child Sexual-Physical-and Mental Abuse within living memory.
Without the church going into the gory details of the claims levelled against them or the accusations they have have steadfastly publicly denied for years or talking about the vast numbers of Abusers they have covered for and protected over the years, they have came out and said SORRY.
The attitude shown towards victims of this abuse is disgraceful and simply apologising will in no way repair the damage of the crimes committed.
What it has done-(or should have done) is dispel any doubt in peoples minds as to the validity of the Abuse d’s claims, these continued debates as to whether this abuse took place or not should now be over, we know the Truth now-we should be debating the best way’s to repair the human damage the Church and various religious orders have caused, putting our energy’s into ensuring the scale of these crimes against children is never repeated.
I attended St. B’s from 71 to 78, and was aware of the bullying teachers, the strap, being locked in a classroom, torture, as in holding your arms out until they dropped, etc, etc. I was molested once, (brother C.) and learnt to hit back at the sadists. If there is any group action to seek justice against some of these vile people, I am happy to help. The more I think about the angrier I get. I was lucky as I am to defend myself, and at times defended others.
Regarding Brother C, I believe I know the teacher you are referring to. Although never taught by him he did cover a class for an absent teacher and I remember he calling up a boy and putting his arm round him and fondling him in front of the whole class. He always had a reputation as a person who liked to touch young boys. Why was nothing ever done about his behaviour?
I’ve been wondering for some time what could be done to bring to justice those perpetrators who are still alive and, more importantly, protect future children from abuse by clerics. There are several organisations that host petitions to world leaders or major corporations with success e.g. Avaaz, 350.org 38 degrees etc. What do you think about a petition to Pope Francis asking for an encyclical on the subject of child abuse?
I have in mind a request to make it clear that not only is child sexual abuse a mortal sin but so is knowing about such abuse and failing to report it and take action to stop it. Where a person confesses to child abuse the appropriate penance should be an instruction to go to the police and report what they have done. The encyclical should make it clear that where a person has committed such abuse or knows about it, outside of the confessional, they must report it to the authorities no matter how long ago it happened and that failure to do so is a mortal sin.
What do you think? Could we get enough signatures to embarrass the church into action?
Good thinking Barry. I still think the Catholic Church is doing the minimum to stave off actions from the abused. The abusers are nearly all dead now but we need to make sure that the climate that let it happen never returns. I still remember a schoolmate’s father telling him not to report the sexual abuse he suffered, as the teacher would lose his job. We have to make sure that can’t happen again. We owe it to future generations. Could it be done via a website? We’d need legal advice.
I studied at St Columba’s, New Delhi from 1964-1974. There was no personal recollection of sexual abuse to anyone I knew. The Brothers were mainly skilled in the arts and deferred teaching in the sciences to lay teachers. Some of them were sadistic —- Bro Bela comes to mind who used to take off his watch before boxing your ears! However, many of the Brothers were exemplary men who were dignified, bright and fair in the manner that they related to us. I was positively influenced by several of them — Bro John Aquinus McPhilemy was my class teacher for two years and a very special human being. The Brothers have made a huge contribution to educating the middle-classes in India —- who make up many of todays professionals. Sexual aberrations are a result of the celibacy laws of the church and will persist as long as the requirement for being celibate remains.
I was in st nininians falkland 73/78,I was left well alone because,as far as i’m concerned, they knew,because of visits,that my parents where very much in contact and that I came from a large family, I heard screams in the night and they always came from the dorm next to a spiral staircase (that lead to the brothers rest room) this dorm had most,if not all,of the kids that where there under a “care and protection” order (CP) they had no one to turn to and, in the main, where either orphans or abandoned, these kids basically walked about like zombies, it greatly saddens me that these kids lives have been ruined beyond comprehension due to those sick, evil and depraved bas<<<ds . they thought they where a law unto themselves with not a care in the world as to what they put those kids through, and all for there own sick sexual gratification, Justice might eventually prevail as far as the law can go but my heart goes out to all those kids and I can't imagine the hell you've had to live with throughout your adult lives
Dear Bas,
I am deeply saddened and grieved at what you and your generation of children who were at St Ninian’s went through. As you may have read in my previous blogs I too was at St. Ninian’s from 1962-65 which was indeed a much gentler period. As far as I am aware sexual abuse began around the early 70s. By this time most of the Brothers whom I was schooled under were either deceased or retired. The sexual abuse must have taken place when a new, younger generation, of Brother took over. However, the headmaster Brother F, whom I knew from my time at St.Ninians, was still there during the period of sexual abuse and must have known what was going on yet appeared to have done nothing. I am deeply grieved and shocked to believe that he let this activety carry on as this was indeed very unbecoming of him. Also, there may have been a Brother N who was the founder of the school back in the 1950s. But he would have been far too old to have been involved in any form of sexual abuse. Again I cannot believe either of these Brothers would have let this type abuse go on. The were of a different generation of men, with a different sense of morals and ethics, and had a fair degree of respect for the 40 or so boys under their care. The Brothers of my period at St. Ninians did a great deal to improve the lot of the boys and indeed succeeded in many ways. I can only say that the latter generation who were employed as Brothers were unfit to carry the title Christian Brother-I can only hope the Almighty God deals with these evil men in the fire of Hell. Overall, I feel that the whole background of this issue is somwhat far more complex than meets the eye and the whole story is yet to be.
Yes, there was a strict regimen in force and strict discipline, and I must admit, a fair degree of physical abuse took place, much of which I felt was not warranted. However, this was the only method the Brothers had at their disposal in the 50-60s to control and discipline the boys, many of whom came from rough backgrounds. This has had no untoward effect on either myself or any of the boys of my generation-infact it made us into decent men fit for society. A kick up the butt or a clout around the ear did nobody any harm but sexual abuse is indeed something that few can cope with especially when you are in adolesence and unable to cope physically and mentally. Like yourself, there were a few boys, myself for one, whom the Brothers did not bother too much as they had outside contacts who could have caused them bother if reported. In fact in 1966 one Brother was reported for being heavy handed and was transferred to another school-a typical Catholic church maneuver.
In the recent months I have been watching with keen interest in the local Scottish newspapers that a few former Christian Brothers have been committed for trial for there sexual abuse crimes during there employment at St. Ninians during the 1970 until it closed in 1983. I believe their trial is due any time now. Hopefully they will be severely sentenced. I shall keep you advised through this blog site.
God bless you all.
Can I just say a thank you to Malachi for allowing us this forum. He runs the risk and yet continues to allow people to put their feelings down when there’s nowhere I’m aware of that offers us that. Thank you.
I was taught by the brothers from 1964 until 1970. At CBC North Melbourne. With one exception I found them good people and excellent teachers. I think I shall start up a blog of all of my good experiences and invite input…..from the silent majority.
Michael Payne
I wonder how many of the “silent majority” are silent because they killed themselves as a result of the treatment they received from the “Christian” Brothers?
This is an excellent idea R. Michael Payne.
Yes, the vast majority of Christian Brothers were good-hearted, genuine men who dedicated themselves to their work, the boys in thier care and to service in God. These men shape many many young boys for a life in todays world including myself. I shudder to think what type of man I would have turn to be and and what life life I would have had if it were not for the Christian Brothers. I left their care in 1965 and still have many fond memories of the Brothers and their many good works. There still are the pillars of my life.
However, very sadly, in the latter years, the Christian Brother movement suffered from a small group of evil men who infiltrated their ranks and abused many boys. The resulting publicity overshadowed the many good Brothers who were then tarred with the same brush. It is about time the many many boys who immensely benefitted from the Brothers education and upbringing and were not subjected to sexual abuse came forward and shout out from the rooftops ‘enough is enough’. Despite what we are reading in the media only a small minority of boys were ever abused. So stop vitimising the many good Brothers with the few bad. The evil Brothers are slowly being dealt with by the Law. The good decent Brothers have no voice no one is speaking out on their good works. Only the boys like myself, and thousands of others, can shout out in their good name. Well done Brs Blake, Nugent, Forde, Fogarty, Ellis, Walsh and Mosely who provided a first class service throughout their lives and were never involved any any physical or sexual abuse. You have done more than an excellent job. God bless them all.
Reblogged this on Buried News and commented:
Is it not time the people running this Church be held to account, do not tell me they did not know. Similar to the Anglican Church the Roman Catholic Church knew about it and did nothing. Only when those who turned a blind eye and where in a position to do something face the Courts this abuse will continue.